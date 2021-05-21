Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Down to $33.11

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.11, but opened at $31.90. Discovery shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 97,551 shares changing hands.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

