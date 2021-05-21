Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.95.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 349,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

