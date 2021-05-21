KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $51.79

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.79, but opened at $50.37. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 684 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.