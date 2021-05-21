KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $51.79

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.79, but opened at $50.37. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 684 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.