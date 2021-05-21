IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $348.97 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $545.97 million and $348.97 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00099311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.06 or 0.01031231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00098632 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

