Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,324,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. 10,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,562. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

