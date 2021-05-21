Pendle (PENDLE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,610.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Pendle has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $49,610.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002589 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00065525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00392273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00199202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.42 or 0.00898986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00029236 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

