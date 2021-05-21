Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0463

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and $1.28 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

