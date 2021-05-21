Cosmo Coin (COSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $2,970.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.06 or 0.01031231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00098632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.40 or 0.09328631 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COSMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.