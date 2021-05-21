MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $131.45 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

