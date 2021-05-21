16,800 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX opened at $131.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.