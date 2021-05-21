10,723 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $254.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.59 and its 200 day moving average is $220.58.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

