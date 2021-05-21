Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,968 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,203. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.