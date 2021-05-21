Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

