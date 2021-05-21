Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

