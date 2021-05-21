Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $4.05 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

