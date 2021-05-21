Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 11,930 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.93 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

