Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,884 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

