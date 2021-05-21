Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $26,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

