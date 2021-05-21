Compass Point Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.69.

RF stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

