i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IAUCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 11,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,728. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $2.20.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, develops and produces various gold projects in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Getchell project located at the Intersection of the Getchell and Battle Mountain Trends proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations; and the McCoy-Cove project located on the Battle Mountain Trend proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix operation.

