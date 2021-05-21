National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CROMF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$13.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

