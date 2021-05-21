Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.30.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $204.03 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.05 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,433 shares of company stock worth $67,823,581. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

