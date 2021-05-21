Lance Hockridge Acquires 17,500 Shares of SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) Stock

SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) insider Lance Hockridge bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.08 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of A$176,400.00 ($126,000.00).

Lance Hockridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaLink Travel Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lance Hockridge acquired 32,500 shares of SeaLink Travel Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.77 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$317,525.00 ($226,803.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from SeaLink Travel Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. SeaLink Travel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

About SeaLink Travel Group

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SeaLink Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaLink Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.