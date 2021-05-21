Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Acquires $260,605.20 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,550.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,601.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,081.16. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

