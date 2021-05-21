aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel Buys 50,000 Shares

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

