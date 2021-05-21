Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.08. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,491. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

