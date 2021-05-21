Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $63.18. 2,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.42, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

