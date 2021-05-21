Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.01

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $70.87, with a volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

