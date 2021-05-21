Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FYBR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,471. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.