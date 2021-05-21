Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $41.89

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.89, but opened at $45.75. Sunrun shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 24,157 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,136.03 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,251 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

