BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Up to $11.30

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $12.45. BIT Mining shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 2,144 shares traded.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

