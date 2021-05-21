Barclays Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.31. 90,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,538. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

