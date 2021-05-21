Wedbush Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.90.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 90,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.86. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.