New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Raised to $13.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 53,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

