YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Bank of America

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

YETI stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. 15,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,178. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

