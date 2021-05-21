New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 53,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $13,376,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

