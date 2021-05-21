Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $277.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veeva's core Subscription business and Professional Service segments performed impressively in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company continues to benefit from its flagship Vault platform and a strong product line. Its new CRM Sunrise UI and Nitro hold promise. Expansion of both margins is a further positive. Veeva Systems secured a number of deals in Commercial Cloud. A raised guidance for the next fiscal year buoys optimism as well. Veeva Systems ended fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 on a strong note. Yet, substantial increase in operating costs during the quarter under review raises concern. Also, stiff competition and a saturating life sciences market remain negatives. Volatility in the foreign currency exchange rate is an added woe. Shares of Veeva Systems have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $262.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,756. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.3% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

