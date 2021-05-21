ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.44.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 310,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,135,660. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $4,899,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $16,597,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 37.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $3,465,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

