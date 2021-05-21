Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $817.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031722 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001210 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

