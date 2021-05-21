Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ConvaTec Group (CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS: CNVVY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/6/2021 – ConvaTec Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CNVVY remained flat at $$12.64 during midday trading on Friday. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

