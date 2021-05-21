Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ConvaTec Group (CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS: CNVVY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/10/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/6/2021 – ConvaTec Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.
- 5/4/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/30/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/30/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
CNVVY remained flat at $$12.64 during midday trading on Friday. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.
Recommended Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.