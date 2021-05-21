NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.02 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $270,251.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00070736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.28 or 0.01043563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00099125 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

