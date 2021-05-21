FIBOS (FO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $268,891.00

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $268,891.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00065811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00366093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00944073 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029838 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

