Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.91

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.91 and last traded at $79.91, with a volume of 427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

