ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,989. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

