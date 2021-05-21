Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,789. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

