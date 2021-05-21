National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$90.95.

TSE:NA opened at C$93.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.44. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$52.17 and a 52-week high of C$93.48. The company has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

