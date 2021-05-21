Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

SBLK opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

