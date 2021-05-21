Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh Sells 5,496 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $222,313.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,041.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maamoun Rajeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.27 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 275,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

