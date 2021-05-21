VouchForMe Price Down 52.6% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $222,874.22 and $1,143.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 52.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00017065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $444.87 or 0.01069346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00058127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.78 or 0.09438916 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

