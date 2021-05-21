Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

PVG opened at C$14.09 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.08.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$221.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

