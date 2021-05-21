Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
PVG opened at C$14.09 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.08.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.